Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Daniil Tarasov headshot

Daniil Tarasov News: Set to start versus Philadelphia

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 14, 2025

Tarasov will defend the home crease against the Flyers on Tuesday, according to Aaron Portzline of The Athletic.

Tarasov was recalled from his conditioning stint with AHL Cleveland on Sunday. The 25-year-old hasn't made a start in the NHL since Dec. 28, and he hasn't won a game since Oct. 22. Columbus will have the rest advantage Tuesday -- Philadelphia is on the second half of a back-to-back.

Daniil Tarasov
Columbus Blue Jackets
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now