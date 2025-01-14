Daniil Tarasov News: Set to start versus Philadelphia

Tarasov will defend the home crease against the Flyers on Tuesday, according to Aaron Portzline of The Athletic.

Tarasov was recalled from his conditioning stint with AHL Cleveland on Sunday. The 25-year-old hasn't made a start in the NHL since Dec. 28, and he hasn't won a game since Oct. 22. Columbus will have the rest advantage Tuesday -- Philadelphia is on the second half of a back-to-back.