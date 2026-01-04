Tarasov had virtually no margin for error most of the game, and he was able to limit the damage to an Artturi Lehkonen tally in the first period. The 26-year-old Tarasov had given up eight goals on 60 shots while going 0-1-1 over his previous two outings. He's had some uneven results in the backup role this season, but he's at a 5-6-2 record with a 2.81 GAA and a .904 save percentage through 14 appearances. Sergei Bobrovsky will likely be back between the pipes for Tuesday's game versus the Maple Leafs, which kicks off a six-game road trip for the Panthers.