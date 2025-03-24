Daniil Tarasov News: Slated to serve as backup

Tarasov (illness) will serve as the backup netminder for Monday's road game against the Islanders, Jeff Svoboda of the Blue Jackets' official site reports.

Tarasov was unable to suit up for Friday's game against the Penguins due to an illness, but it's encouraging that he'll be able to dress as the backup to Elvis Merzlikins on Monday. The Blue Jackets have an upcoming back-to-back set that includes games against the Canucks on Friday and against the Senators on Saturday, and it wouldn't be surprising to see Tarasov draw the start in one of those matchups.