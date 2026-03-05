Daniil Tarasov News: Slated to start Thursday
Tarasov was the first goaltender off the ice at morning practice and is expected to defend the visiting goal in Columbus on Thursday, Mark Scheig of The Hockey Writers reports.
Tarasov has lost his last three starts, allowing 12 goals and 94 shots (.872 save percentage). Overall, the 26-year-old Russian is 8-9-2 with a 2.80 GAA and a .903 save percentage. The Blue Jackets are 18th in NHL scoring, averaging 3.12 goals per game.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Daniil Tarasov See More
-
Frozen Fantasy
Frozen Fantasy: Trade Winds are Blowing3 days ago
-
The Week Ahead
The Week Ahead: Trade Deadline Week4 days ago
-
NHL Picks
Expert NHL Betting Picks Today: Sunday, March 14 days ago
-
The Week Ahead
The Week Ahead: They're Back!!!11 days ago
-
NHL Picks
Expert NHL Betting Picks Today: Wednesday, February 429 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Daniil Tarasov See More