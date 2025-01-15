Daniil Tarasov News: Snags win in return
Tarasov stopped 23 shots in regulation and overtime and both shootout attempts he faced in Tuesday's 3-2 win over the Flyers.
In his return from a conditioning stint at AHL Cleveland, Tarasov was able to record his first NHL win since Oct. 22. The 25-year-old netminder still wasn't exactly sharp, however -- Philadelphia's second goal came on a shot from long range by Owen Tippett in the third period that Tarasov got a fairly clean look at. Tarasov is 4-6-1 on the season with a 3.99 GAA and .862 save percentage, and he would seem to be little threat to Elvis Merzlikins' spot at the top of the Columbus depth chart.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now