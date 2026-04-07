Daniil Tarasov headshot

Daniil Tarasov News: So close to regulation win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 7, 2026

Tarasov made 29 saves in a 4-3 shootout loss to Montreal on Tuesday .

He came within 21 seconds of regulation win. But Ivan Demidov pulled Tarasov way out of position with a sick move before nicking the puck back out to Nick Suzuki, who scored into an empty net. It was Tarasov's second straight start; he allowed eight goals in two losses, one in a shootout.

Daniil Tarasov
Florida Panthers
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