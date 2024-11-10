Fantasy Hockey
Daniil Tarasov News: Starting against Ducks

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 10, 2024

Tarasov will guard the road net Sunday versus Anaheim, Jeff Svoboda of the Blue Jackets' official site reports.

Tarasov will get the second half of Columbus' back-to-back after Elvis Merzlikins played in Saturday's 5-2 loss to the Kings. The 25-year-old Tarasov has a 3-2-1 record with a 4.02 GAA and an .860 save percentage through six outings this season. He surrendered seven goals on 22 shots in a 7-2 loss to Washington on Nov. 2 but could bounce back versus the Ducks on Sunday. Anaheim ranks 32nd in the league with 2.08 goals per game in 2024-25.

