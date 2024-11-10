Daniil Tarasov News: Starting against Ducks

Tarasov will guard the road net Sunday versus Anaheim, Jeff Svoboda of the Blue Jackets' official site reports.

Tarasov will get the second half of Columbus' back-to-back after Elvis Merzlikins played in Saturday's 5-2 loss to the Kings. The 25-year-old Tarasov has a 3-2-1 record with a 4.02 GAA and an .860 save percentage through six outings this season. He surrendered seven goals on 22 shots in a 7-2 loss to Washington on Nov. 2 but could bounce back versus the Ducks on Sunday. Anaheim ranks 32nd in the league with 2.08 goals per game in 2024-25.