Daniil Tarasov headshot

Daniil Tarasov News: Starting in Toronto

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 11, 2026

Tarasov will defend the road net against the Maple Leafs on Saturday, according to Jameson Olive of the Panthers' official site.

Tarasov has gone 0-1-1 in his last three appearances while surrendering 11 goals on 67 shots. He has a 10-15-3 record this campaign with a 3.20 GAA and an .892 save percentage across 30 appearances. Toronto sits 16th in the league with 3.09 goals per game this season.

Daniil Tarasov
Florida Panthers
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