Daniil Tarasov News: Starting Saturday

Tarasov will guard the visiting cage against the Islanders on Saturday, Doug Plagens of the Panthers Radio Network reports.

Tarasov has lost three straight games, but he was spectacular Thursday, turning aside 47 shots in a 3-2 loss to Minnesota. Tarasov is 9-13-2 with a 3.01 GAA and an .899 save percentage across 25 appearances this season. The Islanders are generating 2.84 goals per game, 23rd in the NHL in 2025-26.