Daniil Tarasov headshot

Daniil Tarasov News: Starting Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 28, 2026

Tarasov will guard the visiting cage against the Islanders on Saturday, Doug Plagens of the Panthers Radio Network reports.

Tarasov has lost three straight games, but he was spectacular Thursday, turning aside 47 shots in a 3-2 loss to Minnesota. Tarasov is 9-13-2 with a 3.01 GAA and an .899 save percentage across 25 appearances this season. The Islanders are generating 2.84 goals per game, 23rd in the NHL in 2025-26.

Daniil Tarasov
Florida Panthers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Daniil Tarasov See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Daniil Tarasov See More
The Week Ahead: Play the Schedule
NHL
The Week Ahead: Play the Schedule
Author Image
Michael Finewax
6 days ago
FanDuel NHL: Top Plays and Strategy for Friday, March 20
NHL
FanDuel NHL: Top Plays and Strategy for Friday, March 20
Author Image
Michael Finewax
8 days ago
Frozen Fantasy: Trade Winds are Blowing
NHL
Frozen Fantasy: Trade Winds are Blowing
Author Image
Janet Eagleson
26 days ago
The Week Ahead: Trade Deadline Week
NHL
The Week Ahead: Trade Deadline Week
Author Image
Michael Finewax
27 days ago
Expert NHL Betting Picks Today: Sunday, March 1
NHL
Expert NHL Betting Picks Today: Sunday, March 1
Author Image
Daniel Dobish
27 days ago