Daniil Tarasov News: Starting Sunday after relief outing
Tarasov will get the start in net Sunday against the Penguins, Doug Plagens of the Panthers Radio Network reports.
Tarasov and the Panthers will try to bounce back Sunday against the same opponent after Saturday's 9-4 loss to the Penguins. Starter Sergei Bobrovsky was chased early Saturday, and Tarasov didn't fare much better in relief, as the latter allowed three goals on 12 shots. Tarasov carries a 10-14-2 record, a 3.15 GAA and an .895 save percentage into Sunday's rematch.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Daniil Tarasov See More
-
The Week Ahead
The Week Ahead: Play Your Penguins8 days ago
-
NHL Picks
Expert NHL Betting Picks Today: Sunday, March 289 days ago
-
The Week Ahead
The Week Ahead: Play the Schedule15 days ago
-
FanDuel NHL
FanDuel NHL: Top Plays and Strategy for Friday, March 2017 days ago
-
Frozen Fantasy
Frozen Fantasy: Trade Winds are Blowing35 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Daniil Tarasov See More