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Daniil Tarasov News: Starting Sunday after relief outing

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 5, 2026 at 11:05pm

Tarasov will get the start in net Sunday against the Penguins, Doug Plagens of the Panthers Radio Network reports.

Tarasov and the Panthers will try to bounce back Sunday against the same opponent after Saturday's 9-4 loss to the Penguins. Starter Sergei Bobrovsky was chased early Saturday, and Tarasov didn't fare much better in relief, as the latter allowed three goals on 12 shots. Tarasov carries a 10-14-2 record, a 3.15 GAA and an .895 save percentage into Sunday's rematch.

Daniil Tarasov
Florida Panthers
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