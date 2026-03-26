Daniil Tarasov headshot

Daniil Tarasov News: Starting Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 26, 2026 at 7:41am

Tarasov will guard the home cage versus Minnesota on Thursday, Jameson Olive of the Panthers' official site reports.

Tarasov has allowed 10 goals on 61 shots (.836 save percentage) in his last two starts, both road losses. He returns home Thursday, where he is 5-3-2 with a 2.46 GAA and a .915 save percentage in 11 contests. Overall, Tarasov is 9-12-2 with a 3.01 GAA and an .896 save percentage in 24 games this season. The Wild are generating 3.22 goals per game in 2025-26, 12th in the NHL.

Daniil Tarasov
Florida Panthers
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