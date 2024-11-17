Daniil Tarasov News: Struggles continue Saturday

Tarasov turned aside 25 shots in Saturday's 5-1 loss to the Canadiens.

The 25-year-old netminder kept things close through two periods, but the Blue Jackets' defense fell apart in the third and Tarasov gave up three goals in less than five minutes as the Habs blew the game open. Tarasov has made eight starts this season and given up four goals or more in five of them, leaving him with a 4.03 GAA and .861 save percentage to go along with a 3-4-1 record.