Daniil Tarasov headshot

Daniil Tarasov News: Struggles in Calgary

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 20, 2026

Tarasov stopped 32 of 36 shots in Friday's 4-1 loss to the Flames.

Tarasov kept the game fairly close until late in the third period. A.J. Greer was given a game misconduct for a reckless hit, and the Flames were able to cash in twice on the ensuing major penalty to pull away. Tarasov's results have been poor lately -- he's 1-6-0 with 28 goals allowed on 210 shots over his last seven outings. For the season, the 26-year-old goalie is 9-12-2 with a 3.01 GAA and an .896 save percentage through 24 appearances, which matches his career high. He'll get a fair amount of work down the stretch as the Panthers have lately avoided overworking Sergei Bobrovsky in what's become a lost campaign. The Panthers' next game is versus the Kraken on Tuesday.

Daniil Tarasov
Florida Panthers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Daniil Tarasov See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Daniil Tarasov See More
FanDuel NHL: Top Plays and Strategy for Friday, March 20
NHL
FanDuel NHL: Top Plays and Strategy for Friday, March 20
Author Image
Michael Finewax
Yesterday
Frozen Fantasy: Trade Winds are Blowing
NHL
Frozen Fantasy: Trade Winds are Blowing
Author Image
Janet Eagleson
19 days ago
The Week Ahead: Trade Deadline Week
NHL
The Week Ahead: Trade Deadline Week
Author Image
Michael Finewax
20 days ago
Expert NHL Betting Picks Today: Sunday, March 1
NHL
Expert NHL Betting Picks Today: Sunday, March 1
Author Image
Daniel Dobish
20 days ago
The Week Ahead: They're Back!!!
NHL
The Week Ahead: They're Back!!!
Author Image
Michael Finewax
27 days ago