Daniil Tarasov News: Suiting up Sunday

Tarasov (illness) is expected to return to the lineup as Elvis Merzlikins' backup in Sunday's road game versus Chicago.

Tarasov sat out Friday's 5-2 win over Calgary. However, the Blue Jackets returned Jet Greaves to AHL Cleveland on Saturday, paving the way for Tarasov's return. The 25-year-old Tarasov has a 3-4-1 record with a 4.04 GAA and an .861 save percentage in eight appearances this season.