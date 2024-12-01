Fantasy Hockey
Daniil Tarasov headshot

Daniil Tarasov News: Suiting up Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 1, 2024

Tarasov (illness) is expected to return to the lineup as Elvis Merzlikins' backup in Sunday's road game versus Chicago.

Tarasov sat out Friday's 5-2 win over Calgary. However, the Blue Jackets returned Jet Greaves to AHL Cleveland on Saturday, paving the way for Tarasov's return. The 25-year-old Tarasov has a 3-4-1 record with a 4.04 GAA and an .861 save percentage in eight appearances this season.

