Daniil Tarasov News: Sunk by Isles
Tarasov made 35 saves in Saturday's 5-2 loss to the Islanders.
Florida grabbed a 2-0 lead in the first period on a pair of Matthew Tkachuk tallies, but the second frame was dominated by New York as Tarasov got beaten five times on a massive 24 shots. The 27-year-old netminder has lost four straight starts and eight of his last nine dating back to Jan. 29, going 1-8-0 over the latter stretch with a 4.19 GAA and .880 save percentage.
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