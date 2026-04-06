Daniil Tarasov headshot

Daniil Tarasov News: Surrenders five goals in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 6, 2026

Tarasov stopped 18 of 23 shots on net in Sunday's 5-2 loss to the Penguins.

Tarasov got off to a slow start Thursday, as he allowed three goals in the first period while Florida's offense stalled. Overall, the 27-year-old netminder now has a 10-15-2 record, a 3.21 GAA and an .892 save percentage across 29 appearances this season. He struggled in the weekend slate, allowing eight goals to the Penguins on 35 save attempts. Tarasov should continue to see regular opportunities down the stretch with Florida eliminated from the playoffs, but is a risky play in fantasy for the time being.

Daniil Tarasov
Florida Panthers
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