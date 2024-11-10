Fantasy Hockey
Daniil Tarasov News: Takes another loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 10, 2024

Tarasov stopped 26 of 29 shots in Sunday's 4-2 loss to the Ducks. The fourth goal was an empty-netter.

Tarasov has allowed 14 goals over his last three outings, going 0-2-1 in that span. The 25-year-old has been outplayed by Elvis Merzlikins, though both goalies have struggled in November. Tarasov is now at a 3-3-1 record with a 3.88 GAA and an .865 save percentage through seven outings, and he'll likely have to settle for backup duties until his performance improves.

