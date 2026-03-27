Daniil Tarasov News: Takes third straight loss

Tarasov stopped 47 shots in Thursday's 3-2 loss to the Wild.

The 27-year-old netminder did everything he could to keep Florida in the game as he faced a season-high 50 shots, but Tarasov couldn't corral a rebound late, leading to Joel Eriksson Ek's game-winner with just five seconds left in the third period. Tarasov has lost three straight starts and has only one win in his last eight outings, going 1-7-0 with a 4.04 GAA and .881 save percentage.