Daniil Tarasov headshot

Daniil Tarasov News: Takes third straight loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 27, 2026

Tarasov stopped 47 shots in Thursday's 3-2 loss to the Wild.

The 27-year-old netminder did everything he could to keep Florida in the game as he faced a season-high 50 shots, but Tarasov couldn't corral a rebound late, leading to Joel Eriksson Ek's game-winner with just five seconds left in the third period. Tarasov has lost three straight starts and has only one win in his last eight outings, going 1-7-0 with a 4.04 GAA and .881 save percentage.

Daniil Tarasov
Florida Panthers
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