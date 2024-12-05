Daniil Tarasov News: Tending twine Thursday
Tarasov will defend the road crease against Edmonton on Thursday, Jeff Svoboda of the Blue Jackets' official site reports.
The Blue Jackets will be playing the first half of a back-to-back set Thursday, so Tarasov will be between the pipes for the first time since Nov. 16. He hasn't been very effective over his last four starts, going 0-3-1 with a 4.78 GAA and .833 save percentage.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now