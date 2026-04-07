Daniil Tarasov headshot

Daniil Tarasov News: Tending twine Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 7, 2026

Tarasov will guard the road goal against Montreal on Tuesday, per Jameson Olive of the Panthers' official site.

Tarasov has one victory in his past seven appearances (1-5-0) while surrendering 29 goals on 212 shots. He has a 10-15-2 record this season with a 3.21 GAA and an .892 save percentage across 29 appearances. Montreal sits fifth in the league during the 2025-26 campaign with 3.45 goals per game.

Daniil Tarasov
Florida Panthers
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