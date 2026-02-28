Daniil Tarasov headshot

Daniil Tarasov News: Tough loss to Buffalo

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 28, 2026

Tarasov stopped 36 of 38 shots in Friday's 3-2 loss to the Sabres, with Buffalo's final goal getting scored into an empty net.

With the game tied 1-1 midway through the third period, Beck Malenstyn put Buffalo in the lead for good with a shot from the blue line. However, Tarasov felt his glove was impeded by Mattias Samuelsson's stick which preventing him from making the save, but no goaltender interference was given after a coach's challenge. Tarasov had coughed up 10 total goals over his prior two outings, so even though it was a third straight loss, it was an encouraging performance from the 26-year-old netminder. On the season, Tarasov sports an 8-9-2 record with a 2.80 GAA and .903 save percentage.

