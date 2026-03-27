Danil Gushchin headshot

Danil Gushchin News: Picks up three points Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 27, 2026

Gushchin scored a goal and added two assists in AHL Colorado's 6-3 win over Calgary on Friday.

Gushchin has four points over his last two games, but he was limited to one goal over the seven contests prior to that. The forward is up to 17 goals and 27 points over 43 outings this season, which is a drop in production after posting consecutive 50-plus-point campaigns in the last two regular seasons with AHL San Jose.

Danil Gushchin
Colorado Avalanche
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