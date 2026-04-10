Danila Klimovich News: Scores twice for Abbotsford

Klimovich scored two goals in AHL Abbotsford's 5-4 win over Calgary on Friday.

Klimovich crossed the 30-point mark for the second season in a row with this effort. He's at 17 goals, 31 points, 161 shots on net, 62 PIM and a minus-20 rating over 60 appearances. Klimovich hasn't gotten an NHL call-up since 2022, which is especially concerning given the Canucks' poor depth scoring this season.