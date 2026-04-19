Danila Klimovich News: Wraps up season with three points

Klimovich scored a goal and added two assists in AHL Abbotsford's 4-2 win over Coachella Valley on Sunday.

Klimovich earned five goals and two helpers over his last eight outings of the AHL season. He ends the year with a total of 34 points and a minus-17 rating over 63 contests, a little shy of his 2024-25 regular season, when he had 25 goals and 38 points across 65 outings. Klimovich's offense hasn't reached the next level yet, and he's scheduled to be a restricted free agent this summer. If the Canucks elect to keep him around, he'll likely still need to prove himself in the AHL.