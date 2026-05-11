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Danila Yurov News: Cashes in on power play

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 11, 2026

Yurov scored a power-play goal on two shots and added two PIM in Monday's 5-2 loss to the Avalanche in Game 4.

Yurov deflected a Brock Faber shot to open the scoring midway through the first period. This was Yurov's first career playoff goal. The 22-year-old has earned three points over four games in the second round against the Avalanche after getting held off the scoresheet in four outings versus the Stars in the first round before being scratched twice to end that series. Yurov has added eight shots on net, 11 hits, six PIM and an even plus-minus rating this postseason. He's likely to remain in a middle-six role in the absence of Joel Eriksson Ek (lower body).

Danila Yurov
Minnesota Wild
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