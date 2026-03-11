Danila Yurov News: Nets goal Tuesday
Yurov scored a goal, added two PIM and went plus-3 in Tuesday's 5-0 win over the Mammoth.
Yurov had gone nine games without a goal, earning three assists in that span. The 22-year-old forward has moved around the lineup all season, but he'll likely remain in a bottom-six role as long as the Wild stay healthy down the stretch. Yurov has nine goals, 24 points, 66 shots on net, 43 hits, 35 blocked shots and 22 PIM through 58 appearances.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Danila Yurov See More
-
NHL Barometer
NHL Barometer: Risers and Fallers for the Week7 days ago
-
Prospects Analysis
NHL Prospect Stock Report: Midseason Top 15016 days ago
-
NHL Barometer
NHL Barometer: Bouchard Is Booming43 days ago
-
FanDuel NHL
NHL DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Monday, January 1258 days ago
-
FanDuel NHL
NHL DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Friday, January 268 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Danila Yurov See More