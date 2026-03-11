Danila Yurov headshot

Danila Yurov News: Nets goal Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 11, 2026

Yurov scored a goal, added two PIM and went plus-3 in Tuesday's 5-0 win over the Mammoth.

Yurov had gone nine games without a goal, earning three assists in that span. The 22-year-old forward has moved around the lineup all season, but he'll likely remain in a bottom-six role as long as the Wild stay healthy down the stretch. Yurov has nine goals, 24 points, 66 shots on net, 43 hits, 35 blocked shots and 22 PIM through 58 appearances.

Danila Yurov
Minnesota Wild
