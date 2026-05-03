Danila Yurov News: Picks up first playoff point
Yurov logged an assist and went plus-2 in Sunday's 9-6 loss to the Avalanche in Game 1.
Yurov was scratched for the last two games of the first round versus the Stars after going scoreless in his first four NHL playoff games. The 22-year-old rookie got the chance to play as a fill-in for Joel Eriksson Ek (lower body), who will also miss at least Game 2 of this series. Yurov put together a decent rookie year with 27 points, 80 shots on net, 62 hits, 43 blocked shots and 28 PIM over 73 regular-season outings, giving him the skills to handle important minutes in the postseason. He had a total of 11 points across 61 playoff contests in the KHL prior to making the move to North America.
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