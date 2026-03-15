Danila Yurov News: Reaches 10-goal mark
Yurov scored a goal on two shots in Saturday's 4-2 loss to the Rangers.
Yurov has two goals over his last three games and is up to 10 tallies this season. The 22-year-old rookie is playing in a middle-six role currently, so he won't be a big producer on offense as long as the Wild's forward group stays mostly healthy. Yurov has a total of 25 points with 68 shots on net, 43 hits, 35 blocked shots, 22 PIM and a minus-1 rating over 60 outings.
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