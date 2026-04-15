Danila Yurov News: Scores in win over Anaheim
Yurov scored a goal in Tuesday's 3-2 win over the Ducks.
Yurov found the back of the net in the final two games of the regular season, so he was a strong streaming option for managers who needed to boost their lineup amid a flurry of players being rested down the stretch. Don't expect Yurov to have a top-six role in the playoffs, though, as he figures to have a minor role for the Wild in the postseason, most likely as a bottom-six forward. The 21-year-old rookie recorded 27 points (12 goals, 15 assists) in 73 regular-season appearances.
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