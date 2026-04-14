Danila Yurov headshot

Danila Yurov News: Tallies on power play

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 14, 2026

Yurov scored a power-play goal on two shots and added two PIM in Monday's 6-3 loss to the Blues.

Yurov centered the first line in a heavily rotated Wild lineup. The 22-year-old will likely be back in the bottom six to start the playoffs. His goal Monday snapped an 11-game slump that also saw him sit out twice as a healthy scratch. Yurov is at 11 goals, 26 points (three on the power play), 76 shots on net, 58 hits, 43 blocked shots and 28 PIM over 72 appearances. He has the potential to become a multi-category contributor in fantasy, but it could take a couple more years for that potential to be realized.

Danila Yurov
Minnesota Wild
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Danila Yurov See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Danila Yurov See More
The Week Ahead: Surprises and Disappointments
NHL
The Week Ahead: Surprises and Disappointments
Author Image
Michael Finewax
2 days ago
NHL Barometer: Risers and Fallers for the Week
NHL
NHL Barometer: Risers and Fallers for the Week
Author Image
Jan Levine
41 days ago
NHL Prospect Stock Report: Midseason Top 150
NHL
NHL Prospect Stock Report: Midseason Top 150
Author Image
Jon Litterine
50 days ago
NHL Barometer: Bouchard Is Booming
NHL
NHL Barometer: Bouchard Is Booming
Author Image
Jan Levine
77 days ago
NHL DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Monday, January 12
NHL
NHL DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Monday, January 12
Author Image
Corey Abbott
92 days ago