Danny Nelson News: Nets two goals for Notre Dame
Nelson scored twice in the University of Notre Dame's 4-3 win over Penn State on Saturday.
Nelson is up to 13 goals and 27 points through 33 appearances this season. That's a career high in points for the center. The Islanders prospect hasn't had a breakout year during his three NCAA campaigns, but he's performed at an acceptable level each season.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Danny Nelson See More
-
Prospects Analysis
NHL Prospect Stock Report: Midseason Top 1505 days ago
-
Prospects Analysis
Top NHL Prospects for the 2025-26 Season: Part 1150 days ago
-
Prospects Analysis
Top 200 NHL Prospects: Mid-Season ReviewFebruary 28, 2025
-
Prospects Analysis
2024-25 NHL Top-100 Prospects: Part 1 (51-200)September 12, 2024
-
Prospects Analysis
2023-24 NHL TOP 200 PROSPECTS - PART 1: 51-200September 18, 2023
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Danny Nelson See More