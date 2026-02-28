Danny Nelson headshot

Danny Nelson News: Nets two goals for Notre Dame

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 28, 2026

Nelson scored twice in the University of Notre Dame's 4-3 win over Penn State on Saturday.

Nelson is up to 13 goals and 27 points through 33 appearances this season. That's a career high in points for the center. The Islanders prospect hasn't had a breakout year during his three NCAA campaigns, but he's performed at an acceptable level each season.

Danny Nelson
New York Islanders
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Danny Nelson See More
