Danny Zhilkin News: Recalled from AHL
Zhilkin was summoned from AHL Manitoba on an emergency basis Friday.
Zhilkin played four games earlier in the year with the Jets and was unable to garner a point. The rookie center had 11 goals and 11 assists in 54 AHL games before his recall. The Jets are down to 11 healthy forwards as Morgan Barron is in concussion protocol after he was hurt Thursday versus Colorado.
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