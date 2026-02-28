Dans Locmelis Injury: Undergoing surgery
Locmelis will undergo season-ending shoulder surgery next week, Mark Divver of the New England Hockey Journal reports.
Locmelis has played through his injury for a while but will now get it addressed. The 22-year-old expects to be ready for training camp in September. He stood out with 28 points in 43 games with AHL Providence this season, as well as two goals in four games with Latvia at the Olympics.
