Dans Locmelis News: Leads Latvia to win with two goals

Locmelis scored two goals, both on the power play, in Latvia's 4-3 win over Germany in Olympic round-robin play Saturday.

After being held off the scoresheet in Latvia's tournament opener, the 22-year-old Bruins prospect lit the lamp in the first and second periods Saturday as his team produced a big win. Locmelis has 15 goals and 28 points in 43 games for AHL Providence this season, and he may need to come up big again Sunday against Denmark on a roster that lacks offensive star power.