Dante Fabbro Injury: Appears set to miss time

Head coach Dean Evason relayed that Fabbro "is not going to be available to us" after the defenseman left Sunday's 5-3 loss against Dallas with an upper-body injury, Jeff Svoboda of the Blue Jackets' official site reports.

Columbus has three games remaining before the start of the 4 Nations Face-Off, so with Evason's update in mind, Fabbro may not be an option on the blue line until the team resumes play Feb. 22 versus Chicago. The British Columbia native has accounted for four goals, 13 points and a plus-14 rating over 37 appearances with the Blue Jackets this season. The 26-year-old has been more productive skating alongside Zach Werenski after not recording a point across six outings with Nashville earlier in 2024-25.