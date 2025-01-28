Fantasy Hockey
Dante Fabbro Injury: Dealing with illness

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 28, 2025

Fabbro (illness) didn't participate in Tuesday's practice, Jeff Svoboda of the Blue Jackets' official site reports.

Fabbro still has time to recover before Thursday's clash with Vegas. He has generated four goals, 12 points, 49 shots on net, 95 blocked shots and 41 hits across 40 games between Columbus and Nashville this season. If Fabbro can't play against the Golden Knights, Jordan Harris or Jack Johnson are replacement options.

