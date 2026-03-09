Dante Fabbro headshot

Dante Fabbro Injury: Game-time call

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 9, 2026

Fabbro (lower body) will be a game-time decision versus the Kings on Monday, Mark Scheig of The Hockey Writers reports.

Fabbro has already missed two games due to his lower-body problem and could be in danger of missing a third. In his 54 games this year, the 27-year-old blueliner has managed just four goals and five assists, well off his pace from last season, in which he notched 26 points in 68 games for the Preds and Jackets last year.

Dante Fabbro
Columbus Blue Jackets
More Stats & News
