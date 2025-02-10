Dante Fabbro Injury: Likely to play after 4 Nations

Fabbro (concussion) should be ready to return after the 4 Nations Face-Off, according to Aaron Portzline of The Athletic on Monday.

Fabbro sat out three straight games before the break, but general manager Don Waddell expects the 26-year-old blueliner to be in the lineup Feb. 22 versus Chicago. Since being claimed off waivers from Nashville on Nov. 10, Fabbro has four goals, 13 points, 46 shots on net, 96 blocked shots and 44 hits in 37 outings with the Blue Jackets while primarily skating on the top pairing with Zach Werenski.