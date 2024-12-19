Dante Fabbro Injury: Not available Thursday

Fabbro (lower body) will miss Thursday's game against New Jersey, per Mark Scheig of The Hockey Writers.

Fabbro left Tuesday's game against Tampa Bay early in the second period and did not return. Fabbro has had some fantasy relevance since he was claimed off waivers from Nashville on Nov. 10, as he has three goals, four assists and 39 blocked shots over 18 games with the Blue Jackets. Consider him day-to-day at this time.