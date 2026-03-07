Dante Fabbro headshot

Dante Fabbro Injury: Not playing Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 7, 2026

Fabbro (lower body) has been ruled out of Saturday's tilt against Utah, Jeff Svoboda of the Blue Jackets' official site reports.

Fabbro will miss his second straight game. He has four goals, five assists, 51 hits and 88 blocked shots across 54 contests this season. He could return as early as Monday versus Los Angeles.

Dante Fabbro
Columbus Blue Jackets
