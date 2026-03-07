Dante Fabbro Injury: Not playing Saturday
Fabbro (lower body) has been ruled out of Saturday's tilt against Utah, Jeff Svoboda of the Blue Jackets' official site reports.
Fabbro will miss his second straight game. He has four goals, five assists, 51 hits and 88 blocked shots across 54 contests this season. He could return as early as Monday versus Los Angeles.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Dante Fabbro See More
-
General NHL Article
Bold NHL Predictions for the 2025-26 Season151 days ago
-
General NHL Article
NHL Metropolitan Division 2025-26 Preview: Key Moves and Fantasy Insights156 days ago
-
NHL Waiver Wire
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week330 days ago
-
NHL Waiver Wire
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week337 days ago
-
FanDuel NHL
NHL DFS: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Sunday, March 8363 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Dante Fabbro See More