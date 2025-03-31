Dante Fabbro Injury: Not ruled out Tuesday

Fabbro (undisclosed) is still being evaluated and hasn't been ruled out for Tuesday's clash with Nashville, Jeff Svoboda of the Blue Jackets' official site reports.

Fabbro has already reached the 20-point mark this year and could still push to surpass his career-best 24-point total set back in 2021-22 when he was with Nashville. If Fabbro does return to action Tuesday, it will likely come at the expense of Jake Christiansen, who figures to be relegated to the press box.