Dante Fabbro

Dante Fabbro Injury: Questionable for Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on December 18, 2024 at 2:44pm

Fabbro (lower body) is questionable for Thursday's tilt against New Jersey, Aaron Portzline of The Athletic reports Wednesday.

Fabbro left Tuesday's 5-3 loss to Tampa Bay due to the injury. He has three goals and seven points over 24 outings between Nashville and Columbus in 2024-25. Jack Johnson (eye) is projected to draw back into the lineup Thursday after missing Tuesday's game against the Lightning.

Dante Fabbro
Columbus Blue Jackets

