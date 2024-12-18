Dante Fabbro Injury: Questionable for Thursday
Fabbro (lower body) is questionable for Thursday's tilt against New Jersey, Aaron Portzline of The Athletic reports Wednesday.
Fabbro left Tuesday's 5-3 loss to Tampa Bay due to the injury. He has three goals and seven points over 24 outings between Nashville and Columbus in 2024-25. Jack Johnson (eye) is projected to draw back into the lineup Thursday after missing Tuesday's game against the Lightning.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now