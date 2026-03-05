Dante Fabbro headshot

Dante Fabbro Injury: Unavailable Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 5, 2026

Fabbro (lower body) isn't available Thursday versus Florida.

Fabbro has four goals, nine points, 18 PIM, 51 hits and 88 blocks in 54 outings in 2025-26. His exit from the lineup will likely result in Jake Christiansen playing against the Panthers.

Dante Fabbro
Columbus Blue Jackets
