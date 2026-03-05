Dante Fabbro Injury: Unavailable Thursday
Fabbro (lower body) isn't available Thursday versus Florida.
Fabbro has four goals, nine points, 18 PIM, 51 hits and 88 blocks in 54 outings in 2025-26. His exit from the lineup will likely result in Jake Christiansen playing against the Panthers.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Dante Fabbro See More
-
General NHL Article
Bold NHL Predictions for the 2025-26 Season149 days ago
-
General NHL Article
NHL Metropolitan Division 2025-26 Preview: Key Moves and Fantasy Insights154 days ago
-
NHL Waiver Wire
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week328 days ago
-
NHL Waiver Wire
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week335 days ago
-
FanDuel NHL
NHL DFS: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Sunday, March 8361 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Dante Fabbro See More