Dante Fabbro headshot

Dante Fabbro News: Back in action Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 22, 2025

Fabbro (concussion) will return to the lineup Saturday versus Chicago.

Fabbro missed three games before the break was he was injured in Dallas on Feb. 2. Fabbro started the season in Nashville where he was pointless in six games before being placed on waivers. The Blue Jackets claimed the 26-year-old defenseman, who has four goals, nine assists, 96 blocked shots and 44 hits across 37 appearances with Columbus this season.

Dante Fabbro
Columbus Blue Jackets
More Stats & News
