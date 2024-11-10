Fantasy Hockey
Dante Fabbro News: Claimed by Columbus

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 10, 2024

Fabbro was claimed off waivers by the Blue Jackets, Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet reports.

Fabbro will get another chance in the NHL after he was waived by Nashville on Saturday. The 26-year-old blueliner failed to record a point in six games with the Preds this season after logging 13 points (three goals, 10 assists) last year. Fabbro figures to step into a top-four role in Columbus.

