Dante Fabbro News: Collects two points Sunday

Fabbro recorded a goal and an assist in Sunday's 7-3 win over the Rangers. He finished with two shots on goal, five blocked shots and a plus-2 rating.

Fabbro found the back of the net for the first time since Jan. 25, when he noticed a goal in a 3-2 win over the Kings. This was also his first multi-point effort of the campaign, and even though the 26-year-old isn't known for being a reliable fantasy presence, he certainly turned heads with his play in Sunday's scoring barrage. One area in which Fabbro contributes consistently is the physical side of the game, as he's notched 50 hits and 115 blocked shots in his 50 contests so far.