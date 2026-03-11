Dante Fabbro News: Empty-net goal in second game back
Fabbro scored an empty-net goal and blocked three shots in Tuesday's 5-2 win over the Lightning.
Fabbro missed a couple of games due to a lower-body injury, and this was his second contest back in the lineup. The 27-year-old was on the top pairing at even strength, though he remains without a power-play assignment. Fabbro has 10 points, 57 shots on net, 93 blocked shots, 53 hits and a minus-13 rating over 56 appearances this season, making him a poor option for most fantasy formats.
