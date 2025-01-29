Dante Fabbro News: Good to go against Knights
Fabbro (illness) was back at practice and is expected to be in action versus Vegas on Thursday, Aaron Portzline of The Athletic reports.
Fabbro is expected to avoid missing any time after being sidelined for practice Tuesday. With the 26-year-old blueliner good to go, he should continue to offer decent mid-range fantasy value given his ability to generate blocks while offering some offensive upside.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now