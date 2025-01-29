Fantasy Hockey
Dante Fabbro headshot

Dante Fabbro News: Good to go against Vegas

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on January 29, 2025 at 10:55am

Fabbro (illness) was back at practice Wednesday and is expected to be in action versus Vegas on Thursday, Aaron Portzline of The Athletic reports.

Fabbro is expected to avoid missing any game action after being sidelined for practice Tuesday. With the 26-year-old blueliner good to go, he should continue to offer decent mid-range fantasy value given his ability to generate blocks while offering some offensive upside.

Dante Fabbro
Columbus Blue Jackets
