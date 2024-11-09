Dante Fabbro News: On waivers

Fabbro was put on waivers by the Predators on Saturday, per Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet.

Fabbro was selected with the No. 17 overall pick in the 2016 NHL Draft, and for a time it looked like he had successfully established himself as a part of the Predators' blue line, recording 24 points in 66 regular-season outings in 2021-22 followed by 11 points, 50 PIM, 113 hits and 129 blocks across 79 regular-season appearances in 2022-23. However, he logged just 56 regular-season games last campaign, and the 26-year-old has dipped even more this year. He has no points, a minus-3 rating, one hit and seven blocks across six outings in 2024-25 while averaging just 13:06 of ice time. The defenseman has also been a healthy scratch in each of the Predators' past five games. Given his $2.5 million cap hit, Fabbro will likely go unclaimed and subsequently be reassigned to the AHL Milwaukee.